Warren (shoulder) was in uniform and participating during the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

Warren was listed as a limited participant Wednesday and it remains to be seen whether he's able to upgrade to full participation Thursday, but it's nonetheless encouraging to see the running back practicing in some capacity. The same can't be said for Rico Dowdle (toe), who wasn't in uniform at Thursday's practice. Assuming Warren is ultimately cleared to play Sunday against the Bengals, he could see an uptick in touches if Dowdle sits. Eli Heidenreich rounds out Pittsburgh's running back depth chart.