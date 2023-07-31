Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans noted Stroud's "command of the huddle" as an area of progress for the rookie quarterback, John McClain of SportsRadio 610 reports. "With college players now, a lot of it is looking to the sideline, and they see a signal or a picture, and that's their play," Ryans said. "But here, we're asking them to operate from a huddle, which is new."

Stroud continues to share first-team reps with Davis Mills, and Ryans mentioned a few areas of improvement before anointing the rookie as the No. 1. The coach mentioned Stroud's footwork and progressions, which are things he's working on with coaches. Ryans made it a point not to overwhelm Stroud by giving him one thing per day to work on instead of multiple items.