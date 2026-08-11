Texans' C.J. Stroud: Getting Dell back in fold

Stroud and the Texans' offense got a boost in Monday's training camp practice with the return of fourth-year wideout Tank Dell (knee), John Harris of the team's official site reports.

Both Stroud and Dell were selected by the Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the duo formed an immediate connection in their rookie seasons, connecting for 47 catches (on 75 targets) for 709 yards and seven touchdowns across 11 regular-season games. Dell was one of Stroud's top targets in 2024, but the former suffered major leg and knee injuries late in the season that caused him to miss the entire 2025 campaign. Dell's return to team drills Monday is a positive sign for his recovery, and his availability for the start of the regular season would be a significant boost for Stroud, who is looking to bounce back from a lackluster 2025 season.