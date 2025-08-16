Stroud will start Saturday's preseason game against Carolina, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Stroud sat out Houston's preseason debut against the Vikings last week, but he'll get an opportunity to take on a handful of exhibition reps versus the Panthers. It will be intriguing to see an early preview of Stroud behind his new offensive line, and alongside a revamped wide receiver corps headlined by returning No. 1 option Nico Collins, plus new arrivals Christian Kirk, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. It's not a guarantee that either of Higgens or Noel, both rookies out of Iowa State, will handle any first-team reps alongside Stroud, however.