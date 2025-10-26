Stroud completed 30 of 39 passes for 318 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and rushed seven times for 30 yards in the Texans' 26-15 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Stroud was in a zone throughout most of the afternoon following a difficult performance on the road against the Seahawks on Monday night to close out Week 7. The third-year signal-caller was working without Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring), but he recorded 14 of his completions to a trio of wideouts playing elevated roles in Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins. Stroud's pair of scoring tosses went to Hutchinson (30 yards) and Higgins (12 yards) as well, and his yardage total was a season-high figure. Stroud now has multiple touchdown passes in three of the last four games, but he has an unenviable task on tap in Week 9 in the form of a home matchup against the Broncos.