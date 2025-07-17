Stroud made it a point during the offseason to rework his body after a sophomore season of regression in 2024, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports. "I've been working really hard on getting my body right -- losing body fat, trying to be faster, stronger," Stroud said. "And it went really well. ... [Working] pocket mobility, running out the pocket, throwing the rock. Everything kind of works hand in hand."

Stroud looks to rebound from his second NFL season, when he saw dips in passing yards and touchdowns while throwing seven more interceptions than in his rookie season. It's a hopeful sign that Stroud is putting in the work this offseason, but there are other areas of the offense that needs to improve in 2025. Houston ranked 22nd in yards per game (319.7) and 19th in points per game (21.9) while managing to win the AFC South for a second consecutive season. That drop cost offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik his job, as the Texans replaced him with Nick Caley, who was the pass game coordinator and tight ends coach for the Rams last year. In addition to what will be a new playbook, the offensive line needs to be better. Stroud was sacked 52 times during the regular season and taken down 11 more times during the playoffs.