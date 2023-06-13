Stroud is getting first-team reps this week, though coach DeMeco Ryans suggested Davis Mills will continue working with the starters as well, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Texans are rotating first-team reps by week, rather than by day, giving Stroud and Mills the opportunity to throw to starters in consecutive practices. While coach DeMeco Ryans downplayed the significance, it's certainly not a bad sign for Stroud that he's the one leading the way at June minicamp, the final team activities before training camp beings in late July. The No. 2 overall pick won't be handed the Week 1 starting job without any competition but is being given every chance to prove he's ready for the assignment.