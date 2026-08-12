Texans' David Montgomery: Getting involved in pass game

Montgomery caught an 80-yard touchdown on a wheel route in Tuesday's practice, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

It was the biggest play of training camp to date, according to Bien-Aime, and it's further proof that the Texans are serious about getting Montgomery involved in the passing game after he was used more as the thunder to Jahmyr Gibbs' lightning in Detroit the previous couple seasons. Despite losing those chances to Gibbs with the Lions, Montgomery has shown in the past that he's more than capable of making plays as a receiver. He caught 54 passes in 2020 with the Bears and secured 36 of 38 targets for 341 yards in 2024. While Woody Marks will have a role, Montgomery is expected to open the season as the clear RB1 in Houston.