Autry (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Autry was activated from the reserve/PUP list and cleared to make his 2025 debut against the Seahawks on Monday, when he logged two solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and a blocked field-goal attempt in a 27-19 loss. Autry is still working through the knee injury that caused him to miss the first five games of the regular season, but he'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the 49ers.