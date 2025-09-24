Texans' Derek Stingley: Begins week with DNP
Stingley (oblique) didn't practice Wednesday.
Stingley suffered an oblique injury this past Sunday versus the Jaguars and was deemed day-to-day by coach DeMeco Ryans on Monday. Stingley's lack of practice Wednesday isn't a promising sign toward his availability for Sunday's matchup against Tennessee, but he'll have two more chances to get on the field this week before the Texans potentially tag him with a status heading into the weekend. If Stingley can't suit up Sunday, Tremon Smith could start in his place.
