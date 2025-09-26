Texans' Derek Stingley: Uncertain for Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stingley (oblique) is questionable to play Sunday versus the Titans.
Stingley was able to return to practice Friday in a limited capacity after missing the first two sessions of the week with an oblique injury that he suffered in Week 3. If the cornerback can't go against Tennessee, Tremon Smith is a top candidate to start in his place.
