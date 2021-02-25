Watson met with David Culley last Friday and told the Texans' new coach he has no intention of playing for the team, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Watson reiterated his trade request, shutting the door on any notion that a new coach might convince him to stick around. No matter, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports the Texans are still avoiding trade conversations and insisting they won't deal their disgruntled QB. In the unlikely event of neither side budging, the Texans will be able to fine Watson for every practice and game he misses, as the young QB is under contract through 2025 after signing a four-year extension in September. The deal includes a no-trade clause, which means Watson will have some say in the process if the Texans eventually relent and consider trade offers.