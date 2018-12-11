Texans' J.J. Watt: Back to normal

Watt had two tackles, a sack, two quarterback hits and one pass defensed in a 24-21 loss to the Colts in Week 14.

Watt had been on the injury list with a knee injury that had bothered him the last two weeks. He said he felt much better preparing for the Colts than he had the week prior, and it showed in his production. Watt now has 12.5 sacks, the fifth time he's reached double digits in his career.