Texans' J.J. Watt: Not every-down player

Watt (pectoral) does not expect to be an every-down player if he is activated off the injured list, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Watt was recently designated to return from injured reserve and began practicing with teammates. "I feel extremely excited about being able to be back on the practice field with the guys," Watt said at a Tuesday press conference at NRG Stadium. "There's an element of risk involved as well. To me, the opportunity to play in the playoffs, it's just there's nothing I want more. It's built in there." If ready to play, Watt is expected to make appearances on passing downs and provide a lift to a Texans' passing defense that ranks 30th in the NFL with 270.3 yards allowed per game.