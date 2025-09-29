Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Mixon (foot) is not close to a return to the field, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Mixon is on the reserve/non-football injury list and is eligible to begin practicing this week, but Ryans suggested that's not going to happen anytime soon. Ryans even admitted he doesn't know if Mixon will play this season. Woody Marks had a breakout Week 4 performance against the Titans in Week 4 and appears poised to take more control of the backfield alongside Nick Chubb moving forward.