Mixon (foot) is not ready to be activated off the reserve/non-football injury list this week, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Week 5 is the first time that Mixon can be activated, but his status will remain the same. Head coach DeMeco Ryans was asked twice during Monday's session with reporters and declined to answer those queries directly, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. While no official in the organization is saying anything definitive, it doesn't appear Mixon is close to returning. In the meantime, Woody Marks, fresh off a breakout performance in Week 4, and Nick Chubb will continue to share the bulk of the backfield work.