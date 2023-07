Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans described Dell as "quarterback-friendly" following Sunday's camp session, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Dell, the former Houston Cougar, made a nice catch in front of fans, who erupted in cheers. Ryans called out Dell's ability to get open and route-running ability. Both Dell and fellow draftee Xavier Hutchinson have impressed early in camp and are in the mix for the final spots at wide receiver.