Collins (calf), officially listed as questionable, is not expected to play Sunday against the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Collins was unable to practice in any capacity throughout the week but is still considered questionable. If he is forced to sit out, Noah Brown (knee) could take over the team's top pass-catching duties along with Robert Woods and Dalton Schultz. Collins' status will become official shortly before kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.