Collins (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Collins' failure to practice all week suggests he's more likely to miss the game than play, but it apparently isn't a given as the Texans head into the weekend and prepare for an early kickoff (1:00 p.m. ET) this Sunday. QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) also missed practice throughout the week and is listed as doubtful, while WR Noah Brown (knee) is listed as questionable after three straight limited practices. If Stroud and Collins both are inactive, the Texans passing game likely will be headlined by QB Davis Mills throwing to Brown, Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson, John Metchie and TE Dalton Schultz.