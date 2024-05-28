Collins agreed to terms Tuesday on a three-year, $72.75 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Collins is coming off a breakout 2023 season in which he piled up a 80-1,297-8 receiving line on 109 targets (15 games), and even with Stefon Diggs in town on a one-year deal, he represents the future for Houston's wide receiver corps, as does second-year pro Tank Dell. While the addition of Diggs crowds the Texans' target distribution, as does the presence of capable pass-catching options like Joe Mixon in the backfield and tight end Dalton Schultz, this significant monetary commitment to Collins provides a bit of extra incentive for offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik to allow he and C.J. Stroud to feature the chemistry they demonstrated last season. If Stroud and the Texans can build off 2023 and hit the ground running, Collins promises to find himself as a frontman in one of the league's elite passing offenses.