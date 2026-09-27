Collins (hamstring), who is missing a second game in a row Sunday at Indianapolis, has "a decent chance" to return to action in Week 4 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 4, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Collins hasn't logged any on-field reps since injuring his hamstring at practice on Wednesday, Sept. 16, but following Schefter's report Sunday morning, the wide receiver appears as if he'll give it a go at practice this week to see if a return is possible next weekend. In the meantime, Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel and Jared Wayne will be the primary wide receivers available to QB C.J. Stroud.

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