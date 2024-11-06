Collins (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Collins, who was placed on IR on Oct.9, has missed four straight games and is thus eligible to return to practice as soon as this week. Per Wilson, Collins hasn't experienced any setbacks with his hamstring injury, with the wideout having reportedly regained his speed and mobility in the process. However, with Collins not having resumed practice as of Wednesday, it remains to be seen if he'll be activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.