Burkhead (concussion) is back at practice Friday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Burkhead suffered the concussion during the Week 12 loss to Miami and sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he's back on the field for Friday's session. It's unclear whether the 32-year-old has cleared the concussion protocol, leaving his status for Sunday's matchup with the Browns up in the air.
