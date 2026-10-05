Head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that he expects the Texans to open Dell's (knee) 21-day practice window this week, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Still on the mend from the severe multi-ligament knee injury that he sustained Dec. 21, 2024, Dell was able to take part in some full-contact practices during training camp but sat out the Texans' entire preseason slate before he was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return prior to Week 1. The 26-year-old wideout appears to have responded well to the extra recovery time to begin the regular season, and he could be ready to mix into drills when Houston kicks off Week 5 prep Wednesday. Dell likely won't be activated ahead of Sunday's contest in Tennessee, but the Texans' willingness to open his practice window suggests that he's expected to be ready for game action by midseason.