Dell (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Though Dell will miss the first game of his career after sustaining the brain injury in last week's 21-19 loss to Atlanta, Houston is hopeful that the Week 6 contest will be the extent of the rookie wideout's absence. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Dell is said to be showing improvement after practicing in a limited fashion Friday, and he should be ready to play Oct. 29 at Carolina following the Texans' Week 7 bye. While Dell is sidelined Sunday, however, Noah Brown, John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson are expected to see added opportunities in three-receiver formations alongside Nico Collins and Robert Woods.