Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Concussion confirmed
Gabbert was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a concussion, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Gabbert started Sunday's game, but was only out there long enough to complete one of three pass attempts for eight yards. Initially, the Titans had hoped to rest usual starter Marcus Mariota, who has been dealing with an elbow issue, but he was forced into action in Week 3, given that Tennessee currently rosters just two QBs.
