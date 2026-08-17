Titans' Carnell Tate: Will be evaluated after hard hit

Coach Robert Saleh said Tate (undisclosed) will be evaluated after taking a hard hit at Monday's practice, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.

After hooking up with QB Cam Ward on a fourth-and-8 during drills Monday, Tate was slow to get up following the aforementioned hit but was able to walk to the sideline under his own power with a member of the training staff at his side, per Arthur. Saleh added he feels "good about where he's at," but upcoming testing will determine if Tate, the fourth overall pick in the 2026 Draft, requires any sort of stint off the practice field.