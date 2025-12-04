Dike (quad) practiced fully Thursday.

Dike was limited during Wednesday's session, but the wideout's return to a full practice Thursday clears the way for him to be available for Sunday's game against the Browns. Despite being on the field for 76 percent of the Titans' snaps on offense in the team's Week 13 loss to the Jaguars, Dike caught just one of his four targets for eight yards and carried once for one yard in the contest, though he did maintain his key role in the return game. In terms of his Week 14 fantasy lineup viability, Dike profiles as a hit-or-miss option in formats that don't factor in the yardage that he racks up as a returner.