Dike failed to bring in either of his targets in Friday's 23-20 preseason win over the Falcons.

Dike got some run with Cameron Ward and the rest of the first-team offense Friday after entering with the second unit against Tampa Bay last week. The fourth-round rookie failed to haul in either of the targets hurled his way by Ward, giving Dike just one reception through two exhibition contests. The Florida product seems to be sitting behind Van Jefferson and fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor in the WR pecking order as we inch closer to the regular season.