Dike (chest) returned to practice Wednesday, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Dike was evaluated for a head injury during Sunday's 16-13 loss to Houston, and while he cleared concussion protocol, he missed the rest of the game with a chest injury. A quick return to practice suggests he's on track to play Sunday against the Seahawks, whereas teammate Elic Ayomanor (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday. Fellow Titans wideout Calvin Ridley (leg) is out for the season, leaving Ayomanor, Dike and Van Jefferson as the top three wide receivers.