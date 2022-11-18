site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Denico Autry: Questionable to return Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Autry (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday's contest against the Packers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Autry picked up a knee injury at some point during Thursday's matchup against Green Bay. If the defensive end is unable to return to action, expect Mario Edwards to see an increase in snaps.
