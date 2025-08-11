Coach Brian Callahan said Cushenberry (Achilles) remains without a firm timetable for return, but the Titans hope to have him back at practice in some capacity this coming week, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Cushenberry tore his Achilles in Week 9 of last season and remains on the active/PUP list for Tennessee. The team is optimistic Cushenberry will be ready for Week 1 against the Broncos on Sep. 7.