Wright made his lone field-goal and extra-point attempts during Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Raiders.

The UCF product performed well while filling in for the injured Joey Slye (calf) in the Week 6 loss, converting on both of his kicks. Following Sunday's performance, Wright is likely to remain the Titans' top placekicker in the Week 7 matchup against the Patriots if Sly is unable to return.

