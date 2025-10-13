Titans' Matthew Wright: Impresses in Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright made his lone field-goal and extra-point attempts during Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Raiders.
The UCF product performed well while filling in for the injured Joey Slye (calf) in the Week 6 loss, converting on both of his kicks. Following Sunday's performance, Wright is likely to remain the Titans' top placekicker in the Week 7 matchup against the Patriots if Sly is unable to return.
