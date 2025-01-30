Jones didn't play a single offensive snap for the Vikings after he was signed by the team in November.

After completing 216 of 341 passes (63.3 percent) for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions through 10 games for the at-the-time 2-8 Giants, Jones was released by the team and subsequently signed to the Vikings' practice squad. Jones was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Minnesota's wild-card playoff loss to the Rams, but he was deemed the emergency, third quarterback for that contest. Jones is slated to become a free agent this offseason, and it's unclear if the Vikings have plans to continue to try and develop the 27-year-old quarterback.