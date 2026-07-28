Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Continues splitting reps

McCarthy and Kyler Murray will both split reps with the first- and second-team offenses during the early portion of training camp, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

McCarthy and Murray continue to engage in what seems like one of the league's few true quarterback competitions. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has stated that he has a timetable in place to announce a starter, but further clarity seemingly won't arrive until further in training camp and/or the preseason. A 2024 first-round pick, McCarthy missed his entire rookie season due to injury and then logged an up-and-down Year 2, throwing for 1,632 yards with an 11:12 TD:INT across 10 regular-season starts in 2025.