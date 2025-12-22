McCarthy (hand) was deemed a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

McCarthy, who left Sunday's 16-13 win over the Giants with a right (throwing) hand injury, thus has two more chances to upgrade his listed participation level ahead of Thursday's game against the Lions. In the event that McCarthy is unavailable for the contest, Max Brosmer would be in line to draw the start at QB for the Vikings in his place.