Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Leads comeback victory Monday
McCarthy completed 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding two carries for 25 yards and another score in the Vikings' 27-24 win over the Bears on Monday night. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.
Making his long-awaited regular-season debut, McCarthy mostly scuffled through the first three quarters before igniting a 21-point comeback in the final period. The 2024 first-round pick connected with Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones for fourth-quarter touchdown passes of 13 and 27 yards, respectively, and he followed those scoring strikes with a 14-yard touchdown run to extend Minnesota's 20-17 lead at the 2:53 mark of the fourth quarter. McCarthy also completed a two-point conversion pass to Adam Thielen, and he connected with seven different targets overall when factoring in that scoring toss. The second-year signal-caller will now prepare for his home regular-season debut, a Week 2 matchup against the Falcons on Sunday night.
More News
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Won't face Patriots•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Plays one drive Saturday•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Set to play Saturday•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: In line to play preseason opener•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: No issues with knee•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: No limitations at voluntary OTAs•