McCarthy completed 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding two carries for 25 yards and another score in the Vikings' 27-24 win over the Bears on Monday night. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

Making his long-awaited regular-season debut, McCarthy mostly scuffled through the first three quarters before igniting a 21-point comeback in the final period. The 2024 first-round pick connected with Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones for fourth-quarter touchdown passes of 13 and 27 yards, respectively, and he followed those scoring strikes with a 14-yard touchdown run to extend Minnesota's 20-17 lead at the 2:53 mark of the fourth quarter. McCarthy also completed a two-point conversion pass to Adam Thielen, and he connected with seven different targets overall when factoring in that scoring toss. The second-year signal-caller will now prepare for his home regular-season debut, a Week 2 matchup against the Falcons on Sunday night.