McCarthy (ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

In the wake of Carson Wentz's imminent season-ending surgery on his left non-throwing shoulder, McCarthy was expected to take over starting QB duties for the first time since Week 2 this coming Sunday at Detroit. McCarthy's ability to handle every practice rep to begin Week 9 prep is a great sign that the Vikings will have the 2024 first-round pick back in action for that contest. McCarthy himself told Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune on Wednesday that his right ankle feels "amazing" and "ready to go." As a result, expect McCarthy to resume directing Minnesota's offense this weekend and beyond.