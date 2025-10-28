Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that he anticipates McCarthy (ankle) having a full week of prep before returning to a starting role Sunday in Detroit, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

McCarthy has been inactive for Minnesota's last five games while tending to a right high-ankle sprain, but he's displayed some progress ever since the Vikings' Week 6 bye. With the benefit of a longer turnaround this week following a loss to the Chargers last Thursday, McCarthy appears poised for full participation when the Vikings return to the practice field Wednesday. Veteran Carson Wentz had been productive while filling in for McCarthy in his first three starts, but he was inaccurate and turnover-prone in losses to the Eagles and Chargers the past two weeks while playing through an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will now require season-ending surgery, leaving undrafted rookie Max Brosmer as the No. 2 QB on the depth chart.