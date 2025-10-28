Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that he anticipates McCarthy (ankle) having a full week of prep before returning to a starting role Sunday in Detroit, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

McCarthy has been inactive for Minnesota's last five games while tending to a right high-ankle sprain, but he's displayed some progress following the Vikings' Week 6 bye, as he's been listed as a limited participant on six consecutive practice reports. With the benefit of a longer turnaround this week following a loss to the Chargers last Thursday, McCarthy appears poised to graduate to full participation when the Vikings return to the practice field Wednesday. Assuming his ankle holds up well during practice this week, McCarthy should return to action and maintain a firm grasp on the starting role for the remainder of the season. Veteran Carson Wentz had been productive while filling in for McCarthy in his first three starts, but he was inaccurate and turnover-prone in losses to the Eagles and Chargers the past two weeks while playing through an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will require season-ending surgery.