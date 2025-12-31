Coach Kevin O'Connell said McCarthy went through a "really positive" throwing session Tuesday with the Vikings' medical staff and will take part in Wednesday's practice, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

McCarthy suffered a hairline fracture in his right throwing hand during a Week 16 win at the Giants that sidelined him for last Thursday's victory against the Lions. O'Connell said McCarthy likely will be limited in his return to drills Wednesday, but the second-year QB nonetheless is progressing in advance of Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Packers.