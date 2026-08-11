Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Set to back up Murray

The Vikings have named McCarthy's teammate Kyler Murray as their starting quarterback, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McCarthy, who the Vikings took in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, missed his entire rookie campaign due to injury and started ten games for the Vikings last year, with the team winning six of them. With Murray now having been named the team's starter ahead of Minnesota's preseason slate, McCarthy is slated to serve as the team's No. 2 signal-caller, with Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer rounding out the team's current depth chart at the position.