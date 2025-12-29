Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that McCarthy (hand) is progressing and the swelling has come down, but his status for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Packers is to be determined, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

O'Connell said it's going to come down to McCarthy's ability to grip the football after he suffered a fracture in his throwing hand in Week 16 against the Giants. Max Brosmer made the Week 17 start against the Lions but was borderline incompetent once again, completing just nine of 16 passes for 51 scoreless yards while absorbing seven sacks. McCarthy's status will be updated again no later than Wednesday.