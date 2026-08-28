McCarthy (ankle) won't suit up for Friday's preseason game at Denver, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

McCarthy emerged from preseason Week 2 with an ankle injury, and while the Vikings were hopeful that he'd be able to play in the team's final exhibition, he'll instead remain in street clothes. After losing out on the starting QB job to Kyler Murray in early August, McCarthy has been serving as the backup in the meantime. Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer are the likely candidates to be under center for Minnesota on Friday.