Jefferson (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday.

Jefferson initially injured his ankle in the middle of a Week 3 win at Tampa Bay and missed this past Sunday's game against the Dolphins. So far this week, he's logged back-to-back capped sessions, and Friday's practice report may provide some clarity regarding whether or not a return to action Sunday in New Orleans is possible. For what it's worth, Jefferson told Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com on Wednesday that he wants to play this weekend as a native of Louisiana, but ultimately it'll be a team decision regarding his status.