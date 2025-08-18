Jefferson (hamstring) will begin practicing, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Jefferson has been sidelined since late-July by what has been described as a mild left hamstring strain, but the star wide receiver is ready to start ramping up in practice. Per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, Jefferson will participate in part of Monday's practice. Though Jefferson hasn't yet been cleared to participate in team drills without limitations, this development is nonetheless a step in the right direction. Jefferson's goal is to be ready for Week 1 against the Bears on Sept. 8, but he's unlikely to suit up for Friday's preseason finale against the Titans.