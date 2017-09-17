Vikings' Sam Bradford: Downgraded to doubtful
Bradford (knee) now is not expected to start, with the Vikings turning to Case Keenum, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
Bradford tried to warm up in pregame and was only out there briefly before limping off.
More News
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Likely dealing with bone bruise•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Next appearance unclear•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Inactive Sunday•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Says he expects to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Report says he'll be game-time decision•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Questionable but expected to play at Pittsburgh•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...