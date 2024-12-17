Darnold completed 24 of 40 passes for 231 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Vikings' 30-12 win over the Bears on Monday night.

The Vikings had the luxury of running a balanced attack against the hapless Bears, so Darnold didn't have to do anywhere near as much as he had against the Falcons in Week 14. However, the veteran quarterback still put together a solid effort that saw him connect with seven different targets overall, including starting wideouts Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison seven times apiece. Darnold's one scoring toss went to Jefferson as well from seven yards out with just over five minutes remaining in the first quarter, extending his streak with at least one touchdown pass to five games. Darnold will now turn his sights to what could be a tough Week 16 road date with the Seahawks on a short week.