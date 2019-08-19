Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Quiet Day

Diggs caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's preseason win over Seattle.

Adam Thielen was the Vikings' starting wideout that shined Sunday (three catches for 45 yards), but as we have seen over the past two seasons, there will be enough for both stars to eat over the course of the season. Look for Diggs to get more looks from his quarterback in Saturday's "dress rehearsal" preseason matchup with the Cardinals.