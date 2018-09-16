Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Scores two touchdowns versus Packers
Diggs caught nine of 13 targets for 128 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 29-29 tie with the Packers. He also hauled in a two-point conversion.
After a relatively quiet start to the game, Diggs posted huge numbers in the fourth quarter to get his side back in it. He caught a three-yard touchdown pass to begin the period and later scored from 75 yards out to bring his team within two. Diggs then capped off the comeback with a catch for a two-point conversion to tie the score with just seconds left on the clock. He didn't enjoy his greatest performance in Week 1, but this excellent showing gives him 12 catches (on 19 targets) for 171 yards and three touchdowns through two tames. Diggs should be in for a big year with Kirk Cousins under center and will look to exploit a porous Bills defense next week.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Finds end zone in Week 1 win•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Draws eight targets from Cousins•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Not wearing pads Monday•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Scores TD in preseason win•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Signing five-year extension•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Working with Cousins•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.