Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Scores two touchdowns versus Packers

Diggs caught nine of 13 targets for 128 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 29-29 tie with the Packers. He also hauled in a two-point conversion.

After a relatively quiet start to the game, Diggs posted huge numbers in the fourth quarter to get his side back in it. He caught a three-yard touchdown pass to begin the period and later scored from 75 yards out to bring his team within two. Diggs then capped off the comeback with a catch for a two-point conversion to tie the score with just seconds left on the clock. He didn't enjoy his greatest performance in Week 1, but this excellent showing gives him 12 catches (on 19 targets) for 171 yards and three touchdowns through two tames. Diggs should be in for a big year with Kirk Cousins under center and will look to exploit a porous Bills defense next week.